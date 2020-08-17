Nigeria: Warn IGP, Others Against Partisanship in Edo, Buhari Urged

17 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) in Edo State, John Darlington Iyoha, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to warn the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other heads of security agencies against partisanship in the forthcoming election.

Speaking with journalists, Iyoha said there were allegations that APC was planning to use federal might to rig the election.

He said the call became imperative given the violence that has trailed the electioneering process in the state.

He said: "It has become imperative for the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to openly declare his position as a non-partisan boss of the country's number one internal security outfit.

"This is, therefore, a clarion call on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and other security agencies to caution their men that they would draft to the state.

"They should maintain orderly conduct of the exercise and not be used to aid thugs to unleash violence on the electorate on September 19 and cart away ballot boxes.

"President Muhammadu Buhari should also prevail on the service chiefs to warn their officers and men against being used to promote violence during the election.

"It is our hope and desire that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission be given a level playing field to conduct a credible election devoid of manipulation."

