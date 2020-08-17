Nigeria: Dangote Cement Raises 60 Millionaires in Promo

17 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo season 2 has produced 60 millionaires spread nationwide, thereby cushioning the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families.

The company's Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said more winners are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Mrs Sanni who was speaking at one of the prize presentation ceremonies, said 27 winners got their prizes as they received alerts during the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation while others will receive alerts this week.

According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE.

Other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

Chief Commercial Officer of the Group, Mr. Rabiu Umar said following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award N1 billion to 1,000 winners nationwide as a way of giving back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

"We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country. I am sure we have achieved our aim in this round of the promo."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.