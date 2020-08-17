Nigeria: Dangote Cement Raises 60 Millionaires in Promo

The ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo season 2 has produced 60 millionaires spread nationwide, thereby cushioning the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families.

The company's Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said more winners are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Mrs Sanni who was speaking at one of the prize presentation ceremonies, said 27 winners got their prizes as they received alerts during the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation while others will receive alerts this week.

According to her, a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE.

Other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes in the promotion that will end on November 5.

Chief Commercial Officer of the Group, Mr. Rabiu Umar said following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award N1 billion to 1,000 winners nationwide as a way of giving back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

"We feel that despite the pandemic, it is worthy to put a smile on the face of our teeming customers across the country. I am sure we have achieved our aim in this round of the promo."