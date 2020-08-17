Nigeria: Edo Governorship - How Traditional Rulers 'Vote' Before Election

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, top traditional rulers have thrown caution to the wind, 'casting votes' before election through endorsement.

The two key contenders, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, have been publicly endorsed by many traditional rulers.

Meanwhile, out of the 14 political parties that indicated interest in the governorship election, only 12 have fielded candidates.

Before the campaign was flagged off, the Chairman of Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewure II, had cautioned monarchs in the state against involvement in partisan politics.

Our correspondent reports that the directive was ignored as there have been a gale of endorsements.

Besides, while some traditional rulers promised community bloc votes to candidates, others gave them outright victory in the election.

Also, in addition to the endorsement, the traditional rulers have been conferring titles on the candidates as their campaign trains hit their communities.

The Odibiado of Sobe community in Owan West Local Government of the state, His Royal Highness (HRH) Anthony Ero Aleburu 1, endorsed Governor Obaseki for second term and crowned it with a chieftaincy title.

The monarch conferred the Aideloje of Sobe on the governor, meaning "you do not change a king".

Also, the Otu of Igarra, in Akoko Edo local government of the state, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, donated N1 million on behalf of Eziobe traditional council, to support Ize-Iyamu's candidature.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of former governor Adams Oshiomhole's Etsako West local government, Ogieneni of Uzairue, His Royal Highness Alhaji Kadiri Imonikhe Omogbai IV, also endorsed Governor Obaseki with the conferment of chieftaincy title, the Oshiorena of Uzairue, meaning "He that God has crowned."

Also, the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, in Etsako West local government has conferred the chieftaincy title of Iysemakhona, meaning "this is our own" on Ize-Iyamu.

He said the conferment and honour were hinged on Ize-Iyamu's love for the people, track record of performance in his previously held government positions, and deep respect for the traditional institution in the state

Also, the traditional ruler of Irahor community, in Etsako Central local government, HRH Jackson Etokhana, the Ogiamu of Irahor, said he will mobilise thousands of his subjects to vote for Obaseki to ensure his reelection

On his part, the Ojirua of Irrua in Esan Central local government, HRH Williams Okuagban Momodu II, gave open endorsement to Ize-lyamu.

In his words, "This is our son, he is going to be the next governor. I am the owner of Esan land. I will be celebrating 50 years on the throne next year June, I am sure this governor, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, is going to be my chairman."

Speaking on the development, a media consultant, Dada Ayokha, noted that traditional rulers are allowed to confer titles on people they felt deserved it.

"But the political class and by extension the people probably see the conferment as an endorsement of a candidate.

"To me, I don't see anything wrong with the traditional rulers' gesture. They are the custodian of the titles and can also determine when to give," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the public relations officer of Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOSCO), Osazee Edigin, noted that traditional rulers are not expected to be partisan owing to the exalted role they play in the society.

"A royal father is father to all and the expectation is that every citizen aspiring for any political position deserves encouragement and not to show any public preference for any.

"The current endorsement by traditional rulers of political party candidates in the state is capable of denigrating the honour and respect such throne has," he said.

According to him, the development has the capability of reducing the respect for a royal father from members of the ethnic group.

Pundits believe that the development is unhelpful to the nation's democracy, as the eventual winner of the election always took their pound of flesh on the traditional rulers who endorsed their opponents.