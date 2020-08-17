Nigeria: UK Working With Nigeria to Mitigate Impact of Covid-19 - Envoy

interview

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ms Harriet Thompson, in this interview with CHIMA AKWAJA, said the United Kingdom is working with the Federal Government of Nigeria to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, promote bilateral trade and diversify the economy in order to protect jobs and companies and sustain livelihoods. Excerpts:

How would you describe the state of Nigeria's economy?

I'm glad you started with this question. Much has changed even in the twelve months since I moved to Lagos, let alone the four years I've been in Nigeria. COVID-19 and the collapse in global oil prices have of course had a huge impact on Nigeria. But despite the challenges that people and businesses face, there does not look to be concrete progress towards essential economic reforms, including a unified foreign exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidies and power sector reform.

The Economic Sustainability Plan is a welcome step toward the macro-economic and structural reform Nigeria needs. Though difficult for some in the short-term, these reforms will create the conditions to diversify the economy, boost industry, agriculture and services, and harness the talent and resilience of Nigeria's entrepreneurs. And that's what will restore growth and create the jobs that Nigeria's young and growing population needs.

There was a further boost just last week, with the signing into law of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), which, by removing red tape, will make it easier to start a business, encouraging investment and creating new jobs.

What can you tell us about UK - Nigeria bilateral trade and investment in the face of COVID-19 and what is the current volume of trade between both countries?

In terms of trade volumes, we are working from a good base, with total bilateral trade worth £4.4 billion to the end of 2019. In line with Nigeria's intent to diversify the economy away from oil, a focus of our activity is to promote exports in the non-oil sectors. There's huge potential here. We see UK companies winning business in sectors from agriculture to tech, providing effective and affordable solutions for Nigerian customers. UK companies are already heavily invested in Nigeria's energy sectors, and we're seeing further investment here, for example Savannah Petroleum now supplies over 10 per cent of Nigeria's gas for power.

UK firms are leaders in the sectors in which they operate in Nigeria. Many of those firms have shown their commitment to the country by adapting to the challenges of COVID-19, for example switching their manufacturing to produce hand sanitiser to keep Nigerians healthy. In the power sector, UK Company Azura operates a power station that generates about 10 per cent of Nigeria's power. We welcome moves towards cost-reflective tariffs, maintaining safeguards that protect the poorest Nigerian consumers - this is fundamental for further investment in the power sector, which is essential for economic growth.

In January 2020, the UK Government was pleased to welcome HE President Buhari, Honourable Ministers of the Federal Government, State Governments and Nigerian business leaders to the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Nigeria signed £324million (over N153.4billion) of deals at that Summit, and the conversations we facilitated left us optimistic about many more. Bringing more foreign direct investment to Nigeria remains the UK's medium-term goal but, in the current COVID-19 climate, our focus has to be on retaining existing investment in Nigeria. To that end, in May we held our first Public Private Dialogue with the Honourable Minister for Industry Trade and Investment and senior representatives of some of the major UK investors in Nigeria. They identified the key challenges they face and the reforms that would encourage more companies to invest for the long term benefit of Nigeria. It is great to see the Federal Government's growing direct engagement with business, as well as Nigeria's continued improvement in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index.

But across the world, the steps that governments have taken - entirely understandably - to stem the spread of coronavirus are having huge impacts on economies: on companies, from start-ups to multinational, on investors and investments, and, therefore, on jobs. Of course Nigeria and the UK are no different, and we're all trying to learn from each other as we tread the line between mitigating the health impacts and mitigating the economic impacts of this devastating disease.

It's imperative that we support the private sector through this period: if we lose the companies, we lose the jobs, and families lose their livelihoods. That's why our commercial relationship with Nigeria is so important to us right now: supporting businesses to protect jobs and livelihoods. Nigeria remains home to a significant number of UK companies, employing thousands of Nigerian workers. They can play a key role in Nigeria "building back better", whether it's providing the power that's so fundamental to Nigeria's future success, providing innovative fintech services to help businesses access the money they need to grow, or switching to manufacturing hand sanitiser to keep Nigerians healthy.

Can you give us an idea of what UK companies are thinking and which areas of opportunity (sectors) are attracting most trade interests in Nigeria at the moment?

This is a difficult time for businesses in all countries. Better times will return, but this will be a challenging year for us all. When we talk to UK investors about the medium to long-term, they see appealing opportunities in Nigeria, many are interested in investing more here over time. They will want to see a pipeline of opportunities, on which they can build a substantial investment in Nigeria over many years. And they'll spot the inevitable opportunities that emerge in times of change and reform. We'll continue to work with UK companies to help them seize these chances.

As I mentioned, the Nigerian government's willingness to take the crucial steps that will create a better business environment is to be applauded. Issues like the fuel subsidy, customs procedures and regulations, the forex regime, the power sector: these have all been around for quite some time. The fact that Federal and State governments have shown that they are genuinely going to address these challenges is precisely what investors want to see, and precisely the tough action necessary to retain and attract investment in these difficult times. So we are working to support these efforts, which will ease Nigeria's emergence from the coronavirus crisis and support the continued rise through the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings. These bold, decisive actions are exactly what companies will be looking for as they consider "Where next?" as the world begins to look forward after coronavirus.

With COVID-19 the world has gone virtual. Is the UK supporting Nigeria's digital ecosystem to boost economic development and how?

The digital sector is vital. At 14 per cent Nigeria's information and communications technology sector already accounts for a greater share of GDP than oil. This is not Nigeria's future; the opportunities exist here and now - even more so with COVID-19 and social distancing increasing still further our reliance on technology to live and to work. This highlights the importance of this sector: essential not just for short term economic recovery but also for long term economic development.

Nigeria's tech sector has grown rapidly in the last 3-4 years, and is a great example of how we are supporting non-oil companies to grow. We're working with the Nigerian government both at the federal and the state level, for example to boost access to digital infrastructure and to help tech companies pivot into COVID-relevant areas.

The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub is designing our support for the digital sector hand-in-hand with tech companies: after running a survey to get the headlines, we're now digging into the issues businesses, start-ups and investors are facing through a series of workshops and master classes, together building our understanding of the challenges and helping to address them.

Through our Digital Access Programme, we're working with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to respond to the pandemic. After supporting the development of the new National Broadband Plan, we are now providing technical assistance to advance policy and regulatory reforms on Right of Way in Nigeria, to support the roll out of digital infrastructure necessary for inclusive digital economic growth. And we're helping to strengthen digital skills and cybersecurity, particularly for more vulnerable groups like women and People Living with Disability (PLWDs), but also for Small and Medium Enterprises.

I'm particularly excited about our support to tech and engineering firms run by young people like Chinenye Justin Nwaogwugwu of Macjames Global Resources Limited, who manufactures instant hand sanitizers, Victor Boyle-Komolafe of GIVO (Garbage In, Value Out), who produces affordable face shields from recycled PET bottles, and Aisha Raheem, of Farmz2U, who supports farmers with data-driven insights to increase production.

We have seen that the UK is focusing on the Green Economy in its bounce back from COVID-19, is this reflected in your work in Nigeria?

We are pleased that green growth has been integrated into Nigeria's Economic Sustainability Plan to keep the economy active, showing that the Government is vested in climate resilience being a key part of economic growth in response to COVID-19.

We are supporting Nigeria to make a clean, resilient and inclusive recovery, including collaborating on sustainable agriculture, clean energy transition and green finance, and also supporting the resilience of Nigeria's cities to climate shocks. This will build on our earlier programmes, such as Solar Nigeria. An example is the Climate Finance Accelerator, to be launched in autumn, which will help secure finance for "green" projects such as renewable energy, and we'll also be helping the Federal Government to access and make better use of International Climate Finance. And through our "2050 Calculator" we'll provide the data the government needs to plan its low-carbon transition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria has recently signed up to the Global Oceans Alliance, the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance and the Blue Charter, and we strongly welcome this political commitment to protecting oceans, mangroves, wetlands and other sensitive ecosystems. In a virtual meeting recently, UK Minister Zac Goldsmith and the Honourable Minister of State for Environment Sharon Ikeazor agreed on the importance of the promotion and protection of biodiversity and other pressing environmental issues in the context of COP26, the UN climate change conference that the UK will host in 2021. We're looking forward to continued leadership from Nigeria in the lead-up to that crucial conference.

The pandemic has no doubt put a strain on global health system. Is the UK offering any support to Nigeria in that front?

Absolutely. The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health emergency that any of us have ever experienced, and the nature of the virus means that only by halting its spread in all countries can we ensure that any country is safe. So the UK has stepped up to become the biggest contributor to the international fund to develop a coronavirus vaccine, pledging £764 million of UK aid. We've also put £20m into the African Union's 'Africa anti-COVID-19 Fund' to recruit and deploy African health experts where they are needed most, to tackle the virus and end the global pandemic as quickly as possible.

And here in Nigeria, we're highly active in support of Nigeria's efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19. We're working with the Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the NCDC (the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control), and supporting Nigeria's health sector administrators and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) with technical assistance and direct financing to support preparedness, planning and the wider public health response to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

We are also helping Nigerian companies to repurpose their manufacturing into the supply of PPE and other COVID-19 equipment and working with MAN (Manufacturers Association of Nigeria) to map the supply and demand from states, Federal Government and international donors.

The health challenges and the economic challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic are enormous. Governments right across the world are battling both, recognising that both could be catastrophic. I'm proud of the work the UK government is doing to support Nigeria's response on both fronts. We've all got a lot to learn in these unprecedented times, working together is, I believe, the best way through.