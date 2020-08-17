Nigeria: Darey Drops First Song in Five Years

One of Nigeria's most talented songwriters and vocalists, Darey Art Alade has released a brand new single off his forthcoming album.

The song titled "Jah Guide Me" features an impressive vocal performance from Darey as he speaks on the need for God's guidance during these trying times.

The song marks Darey's first musical release in five years, and his forthcoming album promises to quell fans' long hunger for new Darey Music.

Darey's new music draws from a deep well of his Yorùbá heritage and its storytelling tradition, fuses soulful R&B vibes, with the rhythmic punch of Afrobeats, to create a unique sound that will be a hit among young and older Nigerian and international audiences alike. Interestingly, he dubs this genre of music, 'AfronB'. The album is also set to feature several collaborations with artistes spanning different genre types.

Speaking on the release of "Jah Guide Me", Darey said, "Music has always been my first love. My creative instincts have often led me to the other interests but music has always been close to my heart. With this new single, we will be setting the bar even higher and I can't wait for the fans to hear it.

"'Jah Guide Me' is simply my way of navigating the current situation. The past few months have been tough for everyone. For me, like many others, it has been a hard year, and right now, we all need some sort of encouragement to power through these times, which is why I picked the song to be the first single off my new album," he added.

Over the years, Darey has delved into various aspects of the entertainment industry, and the music mogul is quietly becoming one of the most influential personalities in the industry. 'Jah Guide Me" is now available on all streaming platforms.