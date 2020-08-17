Nigeria's Babajide Wins Liverpool Player of the Year Award

16 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

Nigerian-born England youth International, Rinsola Babajide has been voted Liverpool Women "player of the year".

Babajide, who emerged as the top scorer of the team with eight goals in all competitions, beat two other teammates to the award.

"The Reds forward claimed the accolade after a combined poll of supporters and members of our official former players association, Forever Reds, with Melissa Lawley runner-up and Leighanne Robe in third," a statement on Liverpool's official website read.

"Babajide was Vicky Jepson's side's top scorer last term with eight goals in all competitions and recently signed a new contract to remain with LFC Women as they aim to secure an immediate return to the top flight in the coming campaign.

"That haul included four strikes in a single match when Blackburn Rovers Ladies were beaten 8-1 by the Reds in the Women's FA Cup in January.

"Lawley, who joined the club last summer, finished a narrow second to Babajide in our Player of the Season poll, while Robe came third after her second year on Merseyside."

Born on June 17, 1998, the 22-year-old winger rose to recognition in 2016 after scoring 14 goals for the University of East London women's football team in an amateur game which ended 40-0 against the women's football team of the University College, London.

She has represented England at Under 21 level but she is still eligible to play for the Super Falcons of Nigeria due to her Nigerian roots.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

