Nigeria: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Tests Positive for Covid-19

16 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has revealed that she had tested positive for the dread disease.

The renowned actress took to her Instagram account @realomosexy to announce the development to her fans.

The 42-year-old actress, however, stated that she was currently in isolation and now getting better.

"Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I've been.

"Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill, in Isolation and now getting better.

"More on these details of this soon," she wrote.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer and philanthropist and one of the icons in the Nigerian Nollywood industry.

She has not only contributed immensely to the Nigerian entertainment industry, but known for her humanitarian efforts.

Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

She is the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page.

She currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigerian cinema, becoming the most watched actress in Africa.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.