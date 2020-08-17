Nigeria: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Tests Positive for Covid-19

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has revealed that she had tested positive for the dread disease.

The renowned actress took to her Instagram account @realomosexy to announce the development to her fans.

The 42-year-old actress, however, stated that she was currently in isolation and now getting better.

"Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I've been.

"Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill, in Isolation and now getting better.

"More on these details of this soon," she wrote.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, singer and philanthropist and one of the icons in the Nigerian Nollywood industry.

She has not only contributed immensely to the Nigerian entertainment industry, but known for her humanitarian efforts.

Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

She is the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page.

She currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigerian cinema, becoming the most watched actress in Africa.

[NAN]

