Nigeria: Mercy Eke Explains Why She Said She Doesn't Watch BBNaija

Big Brother Naija
Kaisha
16 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Mercy eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, season 4, has come out to defend herself, after she trended recently on social media, for wrong reasons. Fans and critics of the video vixen tore her apart online when she was quoted as saying she does not have time to watch BBNaija because she was busy making money and enjoying her life.

Tweeting on her official Twitter handle, Mercy explained that her statement was taken out of context.

"I was talking to those who were tarnishing my image on Twitter because I decided to stay neutral. I love all housemates equally, and everyone knows I'm a thankful person. Your narrative will never change my personality." She began

"For those who already knew that the clip was edited short without any shalaye (Explanations) thank you for knowing me." She concluded.

Mercy Eke won the last edition of the reality show. She carted away the sum of 30 million Naira.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Kaisha Bows Out of Big Brother Naija
#BBNaija Housemates Vote Eric, Tochi Out of the Game
Lilo, Ka3na Get The Boot From BBNaija
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.