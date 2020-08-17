Nigeria: Mercy Eke Explains Why She Said She Doesn't Watch BBNaija

Mercy eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, season 4, has come out to defend herself, after she trended recently on social media, for wrong reasons. Fans and critics of the video vixen tore her apart online when she was quoted as saying she does not have time to watch BBNaija because she was busy making money and enjoying her life.

Tweeting on her official Twitter handle, Mercy explained that her statement was taken out of context.

"I was talking to those who were tarnishing my image on Twitter because I decided to stay neutral. I love all housemates equally, and everyone knows I'm a thankful person. Your narrative will never change my personality." She began

"For those who already knew that the clip was edited short without any shalaye (Explanations) thank you for knowing me." She concluded.

Mercy Eke won the last edition of the reality show. She carted away the sum of 30 million Naira.

Vanguard