Zimbabwe: Chimbetu Clan Salutes Chopper 'The Hunter'

It was a night to remember a music hero for the Chimbetus when singers from the family staged an online show to commemorate Simon "Chopper" Chimbetu on Saturday night.

Last Friday marked the 15th anniversary of Chopper's death and musicians Allan, Sulumani, Tryson, Douglas and Saiwe Chimbetu came together for a commemorative event that was livestreamed on various social media platforms.

The host of the night, Mono Mukundu, introduced the family to viewers and spiced his speech with a number of jokes that should have prepared fans well for the show.

And the show went on well with the five singers, minus the usual dancers' line-up, going through their paces in a marvellous way.

The show started with a song from Saiwe, who got the blessings to lead the playlist that featured a number of Chopper's popular hits.

The backline of instrumentalists had Knowledge "Nodza Nodza" Nkoma on lead guitar, Moffat "Mofela" Nyamupindu playing bass guitar, Solo Makore strumming the rhythm guitar while Carlton Mparutsa played drums.

During the performance, Allan shared a lighter story about the late Chopper.

"He was a good hunter. When we were staying at a farm in Chegutu he would go to the next farm to get dogs and go hunting. We always had game meat at home because he would kill different animals most of the days he went on his forays," said Allan amid chuckles from some of the band members.

He told viewers that he had learnt lessons of punctuality and smartness from his late brother, among other good attributes that a singer should have.

And signs of the learnt lessons were evident on set as the Chimbetus came immaculately dressed in white.

They took turns to lead on different songs, with Allan and Sulumani taking the better part of vocal responsibilities.

The first song from the hit selection was "Dendera Ndizarurire", which seemed to be deliberately selected as a request for spiritual guidance during the performance.

The singers then alternated on lead vocals on songs like "Pane Asipo", "Suduruka" and "Magobo".

Allan also made reference to his other late brothers Naison and Brian who worked with Chopper and saluted the elders for making the way for the younger generation of artistes from the clan.

The last segment of the act had hits like "Dzandipedza Mafuta", "Samatenga" and "Saina".

The musical family signed off with "Comma" and thanked viewers for taking time to remember the hero whose songs remain popular with most mature music followers.

In an interview yesterday, Allan said they always come together as a family to commemorate Chopper who is the godfather of Dendera.

He said the event is important to the whole family, including members who are not singers.

"It is an event of great importance to us. Simon cleared the way for most of us. He was a brother and a father to me and we have all learnt a lot from him. We are what we are today because of his expertise

"He paid for my secondary education and I got to experience the showbiz scene when I was still young. He was a good family man and all the young ones who are following his footsteps have learnt one or two things from his conduct.

"We will continue remembering his great works and we thank Dendera fans for their unwavering support."

Allan said they were plans to have a recording involving all musicians from the family when a conducive arrangement is finalised.

He said all the musicians were happy with their individual music pursuits and they will do joint live performances anytime the need arises.