Nigeria: Kaisha Evicted From Big Brother Naija Lockdown House

Big Brother Naija
Kaisha
16 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Kaisha has become the fifth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother House.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur, who was one the bottom four housemates with the least number of votes, was evicted during the live show on Saturday night.

All the 14 housemates were nominated for possible eviction but Kaisha had the least number of public votes alongside Wathoni, Neo and Trikytee.

On the first eviction night of this season, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu , announced that the fate of the least voted housemates are dependent on their fellow housemates.

This is because the housemates who are not up for eviction will be responsible for picking two housemates in the bottom four for possible eviction.

It played out Saturday night but Kaisha, a native of Sokoto State, had the most eviction votes from her fellow housemates.

Big Brother also introduced a twist on Saturday night by evicting only one housemate as against two as was done in the last four eviction nights.

Kaisha and Nengi broke one of the BBNaija rules on Friday when they engaged in a verbal argument and altercation that almost got a physical.

BIg Brother gave both housemates their first strike and also extended same to the rest of the house.

Similarly, he urged other warring parties, Wathoni, Erica and Lucy to settle their differences immediately.

Following Kaisha's eviction, 13 housemates are currently gunning for this season's N85 million grand prize.

