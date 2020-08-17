Angola: Covid-19 - 37 Infected and Three Dead

Luanda — The national epidemiological picture has registered, in the last 24 hours, 37 more infected and three deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was briefing on the pandemic in Angola, the new positive cases were registered in the province of Luanda, with 27, Cabinda, with four and Soyo (Zaire), with six, all of local transmission

The newly infected, according to Franco Mufinda, are aged between 22 and 69 years.

The list included 29 men and 08 women.

Regarding the deaths, Franco Mufinda announced that they were two male citizens and one female, aged 62, 68 and 74 respectively.

The country has accumulated 1,852 positive cases, with 86 deaths, 584 recovered patients and 1,182 active.

Of the active, three are in critical condition and with invasive mechanical ventilation, 26 in severe condition, 25 moderate, 35 with mild symptoms and 1,093 asymptomatic.