Angola: Covid-19 - 37 Infected and Three Dead

15 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national epidemiological picture has registered, in the last 24 hours, 37 more infected and three deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was briefing on the pandemic in Angola, the new positive cases were registered in the province of Luanda, with 27, Cabinda, with four and Soyo (Zaire), with six, all of local transmission

The newly infected, according to Franco Mufinda, are aged between 22 and 69 years.

The list included 29 men and 08 women.

Regarding the deaths, Franco Mufinda announced that they were two male citizens and one female, aged 62, 68 and 74 respectively.

The country has accumulated 1,852 positive cases, with 86 deaths, 584 recovered patients and 1,182 active.

Of the active, three are in critical condition and with invasive mechanical ventilation, 26 in severe condition, 25 moderate, 35 with mild symptoms and 1,093 asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.