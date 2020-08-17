Nigeria: Magu's Fate Uncertain As Panel Submits Interim Report Tomorrow

Abuja — The initial 45-day mandate of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, will elapse tomorrow without Magu responding to the allegations leveled against him by interested parties that appeared before the panel, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered last night that Magu was yet to present his defence against the 12-point allegations of financial impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

The suspended Acting Chairman of EFCC was only served a copy of the terms of reference of the panel 33 days after its inauguration, prompting his lawyers to protest against the unfair treatment meted out to him.

Justice Salami, had in one of the proceedings assured Magu of the determination of the panel to accord him fair hearing.

THISDAY, however, gathered that the panel would continue sitting after the submission of the interim report to President Muhammadu Buhari as contained in the instrument setting up the panel.

"The panel will continue to sit after that. The president says interim report should be submitted to him after 45 days.

"The panel continues sitting on Monday (today) and other issues and complaints would be treated," a source close the panel told THISDAY.

Magu's lawyer, Mr. Wahab Shittu, had in a letter accused the Salami-led panel of flouting President Buhari's directive and the Tribunal of Inquiry Act 2004, the instrument setting up the panel.

The letter written by Shittu also accused the panel of non-adherence to the instrument setting up the panel with regards to private sitting of the panel contrary to the terms of reference which required public sitting.