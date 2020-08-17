Nigeria: Sunshine Stars Lose Four Key Players to NPFL Rivals

17 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Professional Football League side (NPFL), Sunshine Stars will be rebuilding their squad ahead of the 2021 season after losing four key players to league rivals.

The players are Olorunleke Ojo who has joined Abia Warriors and Jide Fatokun who will be filling out in Kwara United's colours.

The others are Anthony Omaka who has pitched tents with Enyimba and Wasiu Jimoh who will be playing for Plateau United.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Ojo had been in negotiations with the Abia Warriors for the past couple of weeks.

Ojo will have to prove his worth in training to manager Imama Amapakabo in order to get a starting role when the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season starts.

In the same vein, former Flying Eagles forward, Wasiu Jimoh, who joined champions, Plateau United was part of the Flying Eagles side that won the 2015 African Youth Championship in Senegal.

Jimoh who joined the Owena Whales from Rivers United last season scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists in all matches played.

Also, Jide Fatokun who played a key role for the Akure Gunners last season is expected to play a similar role for his new side.

Speaking with the club's media team, Fatokun said "l am happy joining Kwara United and I want to promise the fans that I'm here to bring success to the club.

"This is the club after my heart and I want to thank everyone for the chance to play for this great team," he said.

On his part, Omaka who enjoyed a productive four-year career with Akure Gunners signed a two-year contract with the Fatai Osho's tutored side.

Omaka netted six goals for Sunshine Stars in the out gone NPFL season which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

