Malawi: Chothia, Khadba Take On Hrdc Over 'Whistle Blowing' - Asks Malawi News to Apologise

15 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Businesspersons Mustaq Chothia and Suleiman Kadba of Pear Ventures Limited has hired Lion Rock Attorney at Law of Powel Nkhutabasa ad Innocent Kubwalo to write Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) querying the organisations on allegations of public land grab.

HRDC the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate on how a Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) land in Area 3 in Lilongwe was sold to Chothia and Khadba

The coalition alleges that Chothia and Karim were also dubiously awarded land near Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, Lilongwe's Area 15 and Area 3 as well as plots opposite Lilongwe Labour Offices.

But through their lawyers, have written HRDC informing them they note with concerned that the organisation or the news outlets have furnished them with particulars of the alleged acts of corruption or offered them an opportunity to comment on them.

The lawyers said Chothia and Khadba "remain in the dark as to the specific matters on which they are alleged to have acted corruptly."

The two "categorically deny all allegations," according to the lawyers in the letter.

The lawyers have asked HRDC to furnish them with particulars of the alleged practices so that their clients can consider and comment on them.

The HRDC further alleges that Chothia and Khadba were also dubiously awarded land near Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout, Lilongwe's Area 15 and Area 3 as well as plots opposite Lilongwe Labour Offices.

"HRDC has also information that there have been many suspected cases by some Ministry of Land officials awarding land without following proper procedures," said the coalition in their letter.

HRDC further wants a probe on Ministry of Land officials who have sold government land without proper procedures at Choma Hatchery in Mzuzu, Mpemba Staff Development Institute (SDI) land in Blantyre and part of Maula Prison land in Lilongwe's Area 6.

Meanwhile, Chothia and Khadba have also written Malawi News for the article it published in the newspaper last Saturday about them on the 'land scam', saying it was defamatory and seeks apology or damages for libel.

The HRDC has embarked on an initiative to allow whistle blowers, among others, to provide information to State institutions on alleged malpractices and the coalition has in turn been providing such information to graft-busting body as evidence on alleged malpractices.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.