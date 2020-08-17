Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Brian Banda As His Spokesman - Martha Chikuni, Kondowe Get Jobs At State House

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed maverick broadcaster Brian Banda of Times Media as Press Secretary at State House effectively becoming his spokesman while Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni is the spin doctor as director of communications and executive assistant to the President.

Kampondeni confirmed the appointment of Banda in a public notice on Saturday.

The President has also made other appointments at State House "to continue delivering quality service to Malawians."

In announcing the appointment, Kampondeni stated the posts and districts of origins.

Overstone Kondowe (Nkhotakota) has been appointed special advisor on People Living with Albinism and Disabilities.

Rev Brian Kamwendo (Ntcheu) is the special advisor on religious affairs who will be deputised by Sheikh Hashim Abbas (Zomba).

Also announced is the appointment of Major Precious Mahara Gausi (Mzimba) as assistant aide-de-camp.

Another appointment is that of Martha Chikuni (Thyolo) as head of media marketing.

Solomon Kavuta (Kasungu) has been appointed State House director of ICT.

According to Kampondeni, the appointments are with immediate effect.