Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Brian Banda As His Spokesman - Martha Chikuni, Kondowe Get Jobs At State House

15 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed maverick broadcaster Brian Banda of Times Media as Press Secretary at State House effectively becoming his spokesman while Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni is the spin doctor as director of communications and executive assistant to the President.

Kampondeni confirmed the appointment of Banda in a public notice on Saturday.

The President has also made other appointments at State House "to continue delivering quality service to Malawians."

In announcing the appointment, Kampondeni stated the posts and districts of origins.

Overstone Kondowe (Nkhotakota) has been appointed special advisor on People Living with Albinism and Disabilities.

Rev Brian Kamwendo (Ntcheu) is the special advisor on religious affairs who will be deputised by Sheikh Hashim Abbas (Zomba).

Also announced is the appointment of Major Precious Mahara Gausi (Mzimba) as assistant aide-de-camp.

Another appointment is that of Martha Chikuni (Thyolo) as head of media marketing.

Solomon Kavuta (Kasungu) has been appointed State House director of ICT.

According to Kampondeni, the appointments are with immediate effect.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.