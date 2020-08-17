Angola: Covid-19 - Experts Recommend Cloth Masks

Luanda — Health specialists have recommend the use of cloth face masks to the population, as they believe that surgical and filtering masks such as the N95 should be used primarily by health professionals and people with symptoms of Covid-19.

The new measures decreed by the Angolan government regarding the prevailing State of Calamity has made mandatory the correct use of face masks on public roads, which led many to resort to the use of medical masks, which may prompt a rupture of the stocks.

Speaking to Angop on Friday in Luanda, the Cuban public health expert, Fidel Hernanes, reiterated the use of face masks, even cloth masks, since they also prevent the dissemination of droplets expelled from the nose or mouth of the user.

"Besides inhibiting the spread of the virus in the environment, functioning as a physical barrier for sneezes," the expert said, having praised the measures taken by the Angolan authorities in the face of the threat of an increase in cases, in an increasingly vertiginous manner.