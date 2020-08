Caxito — The Bengo government received, this Friday, hygiene and cleaning material to help in the campaign to prevent and combat Covid-19, in an offer from the company Basel Angola.

The lot includes powdered and liquid detergents, soap, bleach, alcohol gel and ethyl alcohol.

On that occasion, the director of the Provincial Health Office, Victoria Cambuanda, thanked the logistical reinforcement for the local health units and appealed to other private and collective entities to follow the example.