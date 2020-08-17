Angola: Covid-19 - Governor of Cabinda Wants Enhanced Surveillance

Cabinda — The governor of northern Cabinda province, Marcos Nhunga, Friday asked the traditional authorities of Cungo Butuno district to step up surveillance along the river border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Marcos Nhunga said that the border separation between the municipality of Necuto and the DRC is only the Chiloango River, so the traditional authorities and the population have a key role in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have to take measures to prevent Covid-19, to mitigate the possibility of contagion at the level of the municipality of Necuto," he said.

The commune of Necuto, in the municipality of Buco-Zau, is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Cabinda and has the second largest border market in the province. It borders the DRC across the Chiloango River.