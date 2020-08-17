Malawi: Mkandawire Loses Fight in Tanzania

15 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Malawi's bantamweight boxer, Yamikani Mkandawire, on Friday night lost his title bout under the African Boxing Union (ABU).

Mkandawire was facing Tanzania's Tony Rashid in Dares Salaam and could not go beyond the second round of the ten round title bout. Before the fight,Rashid was ranked 51 in the world while Mkandawire was on number 561 in the world. The bantamweight category comprises boxers whose weight is not more than 55 Kilogrammes.

Coach Leonard Metamzama accompanied Mkandawire to Tanzania and said the Malawian boxer was not composed from the start.

"We have lost the fight in the second round after a minute and some seconds. Our boxer was not well composed and let in a number of dangerous punches. I understand the boxers also accidentally collided with their heads," explained Metamzama.

Israel Kam'mwamba will also be travelling to Tanzania for his fight against Salim on the 29th of this month.

Tagged:
