Congo-Kinshasa: Four Die in Eastern DR Congo Plane Crash

A plane carrying four people crashed on Thursday evening in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the governor of South Kivu said.

The plane, belonging to Agefreco Company, was on its way to Bukavu in South Kivu from Kalima in Maniema province.

"I have just learnt of the crash of an Agefreco Company plane with four people on board. The investigation will determine the cause of the accident. I share the pain of the grieving families and offer my deepest condolences," said South Kivu governor Théo Kasi Ngwabidje.

The plane had taken off from Kinkungwa airfield and was reported missing after the pilot communicated with the Kavumu control tower in Bukavu, seven minutes before it was expected to have been landing.

The small aircraft was carrying two passengers, two crew members and cargo.

According to South Kivu spokesperson Desiree Kyakwima, the wreckage has not been located, but the suspected crash zone is a vast dense forest.

"The airport services who informed the governor of the crash told him that, while trying to locate the wreckage of the plane, there is no chance of finding any survivors," Kyakwima said.

Air accidents are relatively common in DR Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance. All Congolese commercial carriers are banned from operating in the European Union.

-Additional reporting by Reuters.