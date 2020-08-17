Malawi: Chakwera Appoints More Advisers - Lucius Banda Gets State House Post

15 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed more special advisers in his office which includes Lucius Banda, a well known music icon in Malawi.

Banda, musician-turned-politician, has been appointed as special adviser on arts and youth at State House.

He is a member of the UTM Party which is in the Tonse Alliance led government.

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President Sean Kampondeni confirmed the new appointments , saying State House will announce on Sunday.

On Lucius Banda, Kampondeni could not shed light on his appointments but hinted it will be announced formally with others on Sunday.

Banda shot to fame when he released music denouncing the rule of the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

When the long time ruler lost Malawi's first multi-party elections in 1994, Lucius Banda commonly known as 'Soldier of the poor' continued his music crusade by criticising Kamuzu Banda's successor, Bakili Muluzi.

But the musician then entered parliament as a member of Muluzi's United Democratic Front (UDF) party.

He then ruffled the feathers when he released two albums criticising Muluzi's successor, Bingu wa Mutharika, who quit the UDF after falling out with Muluzi and formed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Later on Banda moved a motion in parliament proposing procedures to impeach the president.

Shortly afterwards, the authorities arrested him over allegations that he forged a school certificate that enabled him to stand for parliament.

He was convicted and sentenced to 21 months in jail with hard labour.

Lucius Banda later won his parliamentary seat again under UDF ticket before he dumped the party which had gone to political bed with DPP. He then joined UTM where he is campaign director.

On Saturday, State House announced appointment of broadcaster Brian Banda of Times Media as presidential Press Secretary.

Other presidential appointments at State House include Overstone Kondowe, Rev Brian Kamwendo, Sheikh Hashim Abbas, Major Precious Mahara Gausi, Martha Chikuni and Solomon Kavuta.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.