Malawi: Police Nab Nigerian, 2 Pakistans in Drug Syndicate Crackdown

15 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested a Nigerian, a Pakistani national and the country's citizen in a drug syndicate crackdown, Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has confirmed.

Chimwendo Banda said the law enforcers are on an operation to curb the growing syndicate of illegal and dangerous drugs business in the country.

In the crackdown, police arrested Nigerian Chriss Ndubuisi Fargusow Osigwelemu, Malawian Erick Mumba, Pakistan nationals Muhammed Imran and Muhammed Manga.

Minister Chimwendo Banda said the arrests made in Kanengo and Kawale townships mark the beginning of the war against illicit drugs.

He said drug abuse in the major cities has worsened, stressing that government will end the malpractice.

There are concerns of unscrupulous Nigerians in drug peddling in the capital Lilongwe

Reports of people smuggling drugs outside Malawi are increasing. Of late, foreigners and Malawian young women have been arrested while trying to export illegal drugs.

Centre for Peace and Security (CPS) executive director Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa (retired) said the problem of illicit drugs is compounded with the Malawi Police Service failing in public security and the Immigration letting in shady foreigners with criminal backgrounds.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

