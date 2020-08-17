Tanzania: Simba Crowned Tanzania Women's Premier League Champions

Simba Sports Club continued its dominance of the Tanzanian football scene after the women's side clinched the top flight league title for the first time in their history wrapping it up with a 9-0 defeat of TSC Queens in the final game of the season on Wednesday (12 August 2020) in Mwanza.

The Simba Queens, as they are known, completed a double sweep with the men's side having clinched the men's Premier League title. It has been a successive season for Simba who now have four titles, with the men's side having also won the Community Shield and FA Cup.

The Queens won 18 of their 22 games this season to collect 56 points, four points richer than last season's champions JKT Queens who finished second to claim the championship initiated by the Tanzania Football Federation in 2016 to boost women's football in the East African country.

"When we started this team, we wanted to make an impact on women football in the country and protect the Simba brand as well," said head coach Musa Hassan Mgosi, a former Simba forward.

"We are happy that we broke the dominance of JKT Queens and we are now looking forward to defend our title next season. We need to maintain this quality and also boost the squad to win more trophies."

Oppa Clement and Mwanahamisi Omary were in sizzling form and instrumental for the Simba Queens in their quest for a maiden crown, scoring 38 goals between them this season.

Meanwhile, JKT Queens forward Fatuma Mustapha clinched the Golden Boot after netting 33 goals during the season.