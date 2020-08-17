Eritrea: Commendable Health Service Provision

14 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The health station in the Derbushet administrative area, Dahlak sub-zone, is significantly contributing in raising the awareness of the public on health issues and in ensuring maternity and child health.

The health station that provides health service to the administrative areas of Sel'it, Den'ilo, Derbushet and Dahlak Kebir is providing pre and post natal treatment as well as regular vaccination service to children.

According to the residents, owning to the increased awareness of the public the death rate due to delivery has significantly been reduced.

Indicating that strong awareness of the public has been registered as a result of the sustainable awareness raising programs, Assistant Nurse Mahmud Abdu, head of the health station, said that the health station is also providing mobile health service in remote parts of the sub-zone.

Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.