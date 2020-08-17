Somalia Special Forces Takes Over Kunturwarey Lower Shabelle

The US-trained Somali special forces have launched a special operation in Lower Shabelle and liberated Kunturwarey on Friday.

A senior SNA official told Radio Dalsan via phone they have retaken the area after a heavy gunfight.

The official added that the military operation was well planned to aim at eliminating the presence of Al-Shabaab militants in the region.

The capture of the area adds to several other owns liberated by Somali army and African Union forces in the Lower Shabelle which was controlled by Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabab was expelled from the capital Mogadishu in August 2011, but is still in control of large parts of southern and central Somalia, and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, targeting public places and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and government bases.