Somalia: Detained Kenyan Journalist Yassin Juma Tests Positive for Covid-19

14 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenyan journalist Yassin Juma, who has detained in Ethiopia, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

His lawyer Kedir Bullo confirmed that samples taken from the former NTV journalist showed that he had contracted the virus.

Ethiopian authorities have been holding Juma despite a court ordering his release on bail last Wednesday.

Juma was arrested early July by the Ethiopian military while covering protests that erupted in Ethiopia's Oromia region following the death of musician Hachalu Hundessa.

The musician who was perceived as an activist for the Oromo ethnic group was shot dead while driving in Adis Ababa leading to the unrest that had claimed over 70 lives by the time Juma was arrested.

