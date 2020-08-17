Malawi: Police Arrest Pastor for Alleged Defilement On Church Member

17 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Martin Chiwanda

Malawi Police Service in Nsanje district have arrested a 27-year old pastor for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old church member.

Nsanje police station spokesperson Agness Zalakoma identified the suspect as Joseph Chiwaya of Kaleso Village in Traditional Authority Mbenje in the district.

Zalakoma said the incident happened between February 2019 and May 2020 in the district.

She said the victim revealed to her mother that she was pregnant and that the pastor was responsible.

"Police arrested the pastor after the parents reported the issue. The suspect was charged with defilement and will appear in court soon," said Zalakoma.

She said police referred the victim to the hospital where she was confirmed to be pregnant and she was also diagnosed with Sexual Transmitted Infections.

