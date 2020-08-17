Gambia: Royal Messenjah Releases New Song and Video

Royal Messenjah, award winning Gambia's reggae danchall artiste has released a new song accompanied by a video called 'Mbequel' meaning love.

The song is already released on all digital platforms.

Produced by Shyboy productions, the video which featured afro divas dancers was directed by Sheikh Tijan Secka.

In a chat with The Point Entertainment and Life style over the weekend, Royal Messenger said the song which depicts a man love for a woman is expected to be in his upcoming album.

"I've worked so hard for this song and video. Love is the key to everything in life. We have to appreciate and love one another, that's very important and that's why this song is called Mbeguel."he explained.

Royal has a unique style- he sings and even raps. Recently, he's stepped outside his comfort zone in Reggae dancehall, delving into other genres of music, including Afro dancehall.

"Music is what I do as I am from a griot family. Starting from my grandparents down to my mum and dad, all are griots, so am a griot. "Afro dancehall is the trending genre, so I have to get into it and make my fans happy."

Below the link of the video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QFLhlt1rpnM&feature=share#dialog

