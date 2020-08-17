Gambia: Lamin Sports Development Committee Cancels Nawetan

Lamin Sports Committee (LSDC) has cancelled its 2020 nawetan season following the extension of the state of public emergency and curfew declared by president Adama Barrow in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in The Gambia.

The cancellation of nawetan football in Lamin came after Serrekunda Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) and Manjai Sports Committee cancelled their 2020 nawetan season.

According to Lamin Sports Development Committee (LSDC), they will adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health guidelines on covid-19.