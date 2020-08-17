Gambia Registers 10 Covid-19 Deaths in Single Day

The Gambia recorded it highest number of death cases due to coivd-19 with 10 new casualties yesterday, bringing the total registered by the country to 43- a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.8%, health officials reveal.

The Health Ministry said seven of the new death cases are males aged 9 to 45 and above.

The Ministry of Health's daily coronavirus update on Thursday reveals that 79 new infection cases of covid-19 were registered, taking the total number of covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 1,556.

"This represents a 43% test positive rate (79 out of 184 total tests performed). A significant number of the new cases are residents of Western Health Region 1 (over 70%), health officials say.

According to the Ministry's update, 184 new laboratory test results were received from MRCG and NPHL, adding that of these, seven new tests returned undetermined and 79 new tests were positive for covid-19.

"Twenty new discharges effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 267 (17% recovery rate). Whereas 23 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 10 new discharges were made."

The country currently has 354 people in quarantine, 1,246 active cases, 173 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.8%.