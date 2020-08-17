Gambia: Magistrates' Court Sentences 10 for Violating Curfew, Mask Regulations

The Magistrate Court on Thursday 13 August 2020 sentenced 10 people for violating the curfew and mask regulations put in place by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Out of the 10 arraigned, one was charged with face mask violation and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to a fine of D1000 in default to serve 9 months in prison.

The nine others were charged for prohibited movement. They all pleaded guilty and were sentenced to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve one year in prison.

In a similar development, 39 other people who were arrested by the Police Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) have been convicted and sentenced; each fined to pay D5000 for violations of the Public Health (Dangerous and Infectious Disease) Protection Regulation 2020.

Police revealed this on Wednesday on their official Poliso Magazine.

"Out of the total, 28 individuals were convicted for violating the curfew and were sentenced to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve 6 months' imprisonment.

"Eleven other people were convicted for violating the Compulsory Facemask wearing Regulation and sentenced to a fine of D1000 each in default to serve 2 weeks' imprisonment."

Elsewhere, on Monday five individuals were arraigned at the Magistrate Court at Essau in the North Bank Region for violating the Curfew Regulation.

They were all convicted and sentenced to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve 1-year imprisonment with hard labour.

Similarly, 11 people were convicted and fined D1000 each in default to serve 2 weeks' imprisonment for violating regulations on Prohibition of Public Gatherings.

"Five other individuals were convicted and fined D1000 for violating the Compulsory Facemask Wearing Regulations," says the police.

The police further encouraged the public to adhere to regulations."