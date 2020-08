Former Gunjur Ward Councilor, Alhagie Karamo Jorang Bojang on Wednesday died at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul after being knocked by a vehicle.

Bojang was knocked by a vehicle on Monday night at Bajo Kunda Junction while on his motorcycle heading home.

He was rushed to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul on the same day and died on Wednesday.

Bojang was laid to rest yesterday at Gunjur Commentary.