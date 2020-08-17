Kenya: Granny Kicking Covid-19 Out of Voi

Despite her frail body, 80-year-old keeps nursing oath by raising awareness on coronavirus using her own resources

The elderly are particularly more vulnerable to Covid-19; but for 80-year-old Mary Ngina, she is taking the global pandemic by its horns.

Ms Ngina, a retired nurse and a resident of Voi, Taita Taveta County, has taken it upon herself to raise awareness on the disease.

While her demographic is most at risk of contracting the virus and having more complications, Ms Ngina says she observes social distancing, washes hands frequently and puts on her mask, especially when she's in public places.

When she walks, she is unsteady on her feet due to her constant backache. She has, however, ignored her doctor's advice that requires her to observe total bed rest and instead, chosen to follow her heart and not her ailing body.

VIRAL INFECTION

Walking with the aid of a stick, she crosses the streets of Voi town armed with sufficient hygiene materials such as soap and masks to distribute to boda boda and taxi operators.

She says that is her small contribution towards prevention of the viral infection.

Although her voice is shaky, she talks to the young people who converge at different points in the town sensitising them on the importance of following public health guidelines on Covid-19.

"What would happen if you fail to wear your face masks, wash your hands and sanitise? You will infect old people like us who are at high risk for severe infection and death due to Covid-19," she tells some boda boda operators.

NOT WEARING MASKS

She says lack of reliable public health information has resulted to negative attitude towards the spread of the virus, with many ignoring government's directive of taking precaution.

Ms Ngina also raises awareness through community announcements and poster campaigns which she distributes in Voi town and its environs.

"I see too many people not practicing social distancing, not wearing masks and refusing to adopt to the new normal. They need to be equipped with facts about this virus for them to know they are risking their lives and those of their loved ones," she says.

HEALTH SYSTEMS

Due to lack of resources in the country, the health systems are at risk of being overrun by the number of infections. She says mitigating the spread of the virus and protecting frontline staff should be an absolute priority.

The retired nurse says her campaign aims to rapidly create awareness to young people to equip them with information to protect themselves and their families from getting infected along with nurses and doctors.

"The boda boda industry mostly employs youth who are sometimes ignorant of rules such as regularly washing hands, sanitising and putting on their masks. My work is to move around to remind them to protect themselves so that they protect others," she adds.

Ms Ngina worked as a nurse at MP Shah Hospital 47 years ago and later took another role as a school nurse at Starehe Boys' Centre, both in Nairobi.

RESTLESS

After her 30-year career in the medical field, she says she knew her skills would be needed now and decided to come out of her retirement to help fight Covid-19 spread at the community level.

When the first case was announced in Taita Taveta in May, Ms Ngina was restless and could hardly stay at her Birikani home in Voi without wondering how she would contribute to the containment of the virus.

"A voice within me reminded me of the oath I will always endeavour to practice my profession faithfully to promote better health for patients," she says adding that she wants to put her skills to good use, especially in these pandemic times.

She is also an advocate for women and children who are enduring a painful indirect effect of the pandemic.

FRONTLINE WORKERS

"If the mother is affected, then her children are vulnerable hence, the need to protect them from the virus and its effects," she says.

Through her resources, she has distributed face masks, hand washing equipment and sanitizers at Voi stage and markets in the town.

Ms Ngina says the preventive measures are more important because they will ultimately prevent infections and thus protect frontline health workers from infections.

"Women are serving on the frontlines against Covid-19 and the impact of the crisis on them is huge. That is why despite my age, I wake up every morning to spread this message because it's women who will continue facing compounding burdens if this pandemic escalates," she says.

She vows that her age and illness will not kill her determination until the fight against the pandemic is won.