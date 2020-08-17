Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Deadly Mogadishu Hotel Attack

17 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif, Aggrey Mutambo

Jihadist group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for a hours-long siege that occurred Sunday evening at Elite Hotel, a beachside facility located along Mogadishu's popular Lido beach.

The death toll is feared to be close to 20 with over 30 wounded persons.

The attack on the hotel, which is owned by a Somali MP, began with a blast from a car loaded with explosive material.

The bang was followed by a group of fighters barging into the hotel, prompting an exchange of fire with the facility's armed security personnel.

"Al-Shabaab forces waged amaliyat (the group's term for operation) against a hotel owned by member of (Somalia's) federal parliament," the jihadist group announced through its broadcaster, al-Andalus.

People in the area reported that they could still hear sounds of gunfire and occasional explosions.

The owner of the hotel, MP Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, posted a message on Twitter saying that he was inside the hotel when the assault started.

"Some people died and others were wounded. I beg Allah's clemency for the dead and prompt recovery for the inured," he said.

Initial reports confirmed the death of the Head of Department for Regional Relations for the Ministry of Information, Mr Abdirizak Abdullahi Abdi.

Federal Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayr Mareye sent condolence messages to the family of the deceased.

The wounded include Ms Faiza Bella, a singer with Heegan band in Mogadishu.

It is believed that the attackers were four, with two of them reported killed during the three-hour long gun battle with government security officers deployed as reinforcement.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.