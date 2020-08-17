Cameroon: Food Insecurity - Nascent Solutions Offers Food Relief to 9,000 IDPs

Some 76,216 metric tonnes worth 224.6 million FCFA will be distributed in the South West Region from 2020-2021.

Nascent Solutions Incorporated, an American charity, recently distributed 31.7 metric tonnes of Harvest Lentil Pro food comprising - comprising dried carrots, onions, rice and lentils - to almost 9,000 Internally-displaced People, IDP victims of the Anglophone Crisis in Fako and Meme Divisions of the South West Region. In all, Nascent Solutions will distribute during the project lifespan from 2020-2021 some 76,216 metric tonnes of Harvest Lentil Pro worth 402,898 US dollars or 224.6 million FCFA in 19 communities.

Selected for priority attention in the distribution are households headed by female IDPs, those with pregnant and lactating women, elderly IDPs and households with IDP children. According to Ndze Elizabeth Berinyui, Nascent Solutions Project Officer for South West Region, a total of 1,589 IDP households comprising 8,909 IDPs received food rations to improve their nutrition and health. Well above the initial target of 6,500 beneficiaries. The food is a donation from the International Food Relief Partnership, IFRP programme of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

The project goal is to increase food security among internally-displaced households in Meme and Fako Divisions, reduce household hunger among IDPs and increase knowledge of good nutrition and hygiene practices amongst adult IDPs, Ndze Elizabeth told Cameroon Tribune. According to nutritionists, Harvest Lentil Pro is appropriate for people of all ages and is high in protein, iron and other micronutrients. It is easy to prepare and store, and is Halal-certified, making it acceptable to Muslim beneficiaries.

Nascent is targeting Meme and Fako Divisions of the South West Region because they have high numbers of displaced people. Though Nascent has vast experience throughout Cameroon, it is collaborating with the Farming and Animal Husbandry Project, FAHP, which has been active in the area for 18 years. In addition to the food donation, Nascent has also trained 104 community volunteers from the 1,500 target