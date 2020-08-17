Cameroon: CAF Excellence Centre - Government Promises Upkeep

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education paid a visit to the centre yesterday, August 13, 2020.

Although the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde is not yet a government property, Sports and Physical Education Minister has promised that all is being done to keep the infrastructure up-to-date. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi made the revelation yesterday August 13, 2020 during an inspection visit to the centre.

The purpose of the visit was for the Minister to evaluate the state of the centre and seek ways and means of rehabilitation as the country prepares to host the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) next year and the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2022. On arrival at the Mbankomo Centre he was received by authorities of the Mbankomo Subdivision as well as officials of the centre. Shortly after arrival, Minister Mouelle Kombi was guided round the centre by officials of the CAF Excellence Centre to see the realities of the outfit. This was followed by a working session with the officials of the centre.

Talking to journalists at the end of the meeting, the Minister said the visit was in line with the conclusions of the third ordinary session of the Local Organising Committee of CHAN 2021 and AFCON 2022 (COCAN) that took place in Yaounde On August 12, 2020. One of the recommendations was on the need to hold training camps for the Intermediate Lions team that will be taking part in the CHAN at the CAF Centre in Mbankomo. The Minister explained that the Centre is still under the authority of CAF. Negotiations for the handing over of the centre to the Cameroon government are still going on. This notwithstanding the centre was placed under the supervision of FCECAFOOT. Since March 2020 the centre was operating with income from training camps, seminars and other activities which enabled funds to be generated to pay the workers recruited by CAF. Due to the disengagement of the management of CAF in 2017 the salaries of workers were paid by the income generated by the centre.

Unfortunately, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic activities of the centre have stopped. Prior to that, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education had provided funds for the lodging of the Intermediate Lions to train for the CHAN in April 2020. The situation was hampered by the effects of the coronavirus. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi assured that the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo is globally doing well. He said the wish of the government is that the CAF Excellence Centre keeps its splendor and that it should be a tool for the promotion of performance and excellence of Cameroonian sports men and women and precisely the national teams whereby two are involved in two important competitions; CHAN 2021 AFCON 2022.

