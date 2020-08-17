Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - CAF, Cameroon Sharpen Preparations

14 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A videoconference including CAF and Cameroon officials took place on Wednesday August 12, 2020 to evaluate how far both parties have gone in ensuring a hitch-free competition.

Five months to the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Cameroon are seeking ways of ensuring the best organisation of the tournament. A videoconference with CAF and Cameroon officials took place ON Wednesday August 12, 2020. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, participated at the videoconference.

The meeting was a resumption of contact with CAF. The meeting was presided over by the Deputy General Secretary of CAF in charge of Football, Anthony Baffoe, in the company of Samson Adamou, Director of Competitions, Ali Hassouni, Commercial Director and the head of Security and safety Dr. Emeroua. The subject of the meeting was to have an evaluation of the state of preparedness towards the organisation of the upcoming Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon and also on security and safety regarding the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the needs that have been addressed with regards to marketing.

Speaking at the opening, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi assured the CAF officials that the government of Cameroon is putting everything in place for a good organization of CHAN 2021 and the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2022). He said for the organistion of the competition all safety measures will be taken to ensure the safety of players, officials and other members of the different delegations.

At the end of the closed door meeting, the spokesperson of COCAN, Abel Mbengue said the CAF officials expressed satisfaction with the state of preparedness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He said from both sides it was a sigh of relief following the presentation of the Director of Tournament. Abel Mbengue said CAF and COCAN will remain vigilant in the follow up till the kick off of the competition. Concerning the date for the kick off of the competition, Abel Mbengue said it will be decided in a meeting grouping CAF, Cameroon and the different delegations qualified for the competition.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.