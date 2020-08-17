Malawi: Minister Chimwendo-Banda Pledges to Deploy Police Officers to Msundwe

17 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Forster Benjamin

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has assured people of Msundwe and Mpingu in Lilongwe that Malawi Police Service will deploy its officers to the areas once police units are renovated.

This comes after communities in Msundwe held reconciliation talks with police at Central Region Police Headquarters two weeks ago.

Speaking on Friday at Mpingu and Msundwe, the minister, accompanied by the commissioner of police (Centre) Merlene Yolamu, said police are ready to provide security to restore law and order in the areas.

Said Chimwendo Banda: I ask the law enforcers to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

"Do not fear to arrest anyone who breaks the law even if that person belongs to a particular political party. Continue to uphold the rule of law as you are mandated.

On her part, Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza, who is Lilongwe South West legislator, assured the police of safety when they return to the area.

"We assure the police of their safety when they are back, they shouldn't feat anything when executing their daily operations," she said.

In her remarks, Traditional Authority M'bwatalika stressed the need for security.

