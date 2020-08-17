Ghana: Captain One Golf Society Gives to Angel of Hope Orphanage

14 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Captain One Golf Society yesterday donated a television set, a cash of GH¢1,000 and other items worth GH¢3000 to the Angel of Hope Orphanage located at Tarkwa in the Western region.

The gesture was part of the Society's charity initiative to support the needy in communities across the country and also introduce the young ones to golf.

Presenting the items, Dr. Frank Boateng said the donation which came out of contributions from members would go a long way to make life comfortable to the orphans and their caretakers.

Aside the TV and cash, he said, the society also presented a Multi TV Decoder and a Power Surge to the home.

Dr Boateng was accompanied by Competition Secretary Solomon Harvey and Executive Member Kojo Sassah for the presentation.

Head of the orphanage, Madam Esi Antobam expressed gratitude to the society for the timely intervention.

"The kids have always wanted a television to watch and also learn. This gesture would go a long way to impact positively on their lives," she stated.

Captain One with its initiative 'Golf for All' is committed to bringing golf to the doorsteps of everyone, especially children.

It is also aimed at bringing young girls on board and introducing them to the sport; beginning with the Angel of Hope Orphanage.

