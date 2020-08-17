Malawi: India Commits to Support Malawi Achieve Its Developmental Goals

17 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Indian government has pledged to continue supporting Malawi in its developmental agenda and commended the Indian community for contributing to the development of the country's economy and society.

This was said by Indian High Commissioner Anurag Bhushan in his speech at the Indian Embassy in Lilongwe, on Saturday during the Indian Independence Day celebration.

"I am happy to state that recently, the Government of India through Exim Bank, has extended a fresh line of credit worth $215.68 million for drinking water projects in Malawi.

"In addition, India has recently also gifted 10 Indian-made ambulances, 100 000 secondary textbooks and essential medicines worth $2 million," said Bushman.

Bushman said already, India has embarked on a number of projects that have been completed and are benefiting Malawi.

He also mentioned other development projects that have been completed under Government of India assistance such as the Salima Sugar Factory, Fuel Storage Tank project, cotton ginneries, and the Mulanje-Blantyre Water Supply Project.

