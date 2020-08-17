Tanzania: We Need Quality, Value for Money in Projects, Tasaf Says

THE Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga, has called upon contractors to carefully implement approved projects within the set timeframe without compromising on quality.

Mr Mwamanga made the call during his visit to some areas in Zanzibar, as part of his tour to inspect preparations and expedite the start of the second stage of the third phase of the Tasaf programmes across the United Republic of Tanzania.

"The preparations are on track, but please, ensure that we get quality outcomes of the planned projects. Both Union President John Magufuli and his Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, have consistently stressed on quality work and value for money," he said.

Mr Mwamanga called on the engineers and all people who would be engaged in the project, to be honest, while the assigned engineer, Mr Hafidh Suleiman Mohamed, promised that the stage for implementation was set.

The tour included Fujoni School where an examination Hall would be built, Mahonda schools where a block for three classrooms would be constructed, and Mkataleni School where an administration block is set to be built. All the sites are in Unguja North B District.

He said 169m/- , 69m/- for Fujoni school, 50m/- for Mahonda School, and 50m/- for Mkataleni School, had been allocated for the projects to be implemented under the local task force led by community leader (Sheha) in collaboration with selected residents in respective villages.

Mr Mwamanga said following changes in the scheme's implementation, all villages in the United Republic of Tanzania will be covered during this second stage of the third phase of the Tasaf programme.

However, the proposed households will undergo thorough screening so that those which do not qualify for the cash transfer scheme due to their current economic status and non-existent beneficiaries, are sidelined.

The Executive Director said Zanzibar was lucky to be among the few areas in the country to start to benefitting from the 'new' tasaf 2.03 trillion/- funding from the World Bank for the implementation of the programmes.

Zanzibar's component is 21bn/-. Community leaders (Sheha) Mr Suleiman Mwindadi Haji (Fujoni), Mr Ali-haji Bakar Juma (Mahonda) joined with residents to thank the union government and TASAF leaders for the projects underway.