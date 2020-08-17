Tanzania: Dodoma Jiji Sign Former Gor Mahia Striker

DODOMA Jiji have recruited the former Gor Mahia striker, Dickson Ambundo in a one-year deal.

Ambundo recently parted ways with Gor Mahia FC claiming he was not paid salaries for seven months.

The club's Secretary General Fortunatus John has said Ambundo is good and highly talented scorer and he is confident he will help their team to gain success.

Apart from signing Ambundo, John said they have also recruited Cleophace Mkandala from Tanzania Prisons, Seif Karie from Lipuli FC and Michael Chinedu from Alliance FC.

He added that Mkandala and Karie have each signed two years contracts while Chinedu has signed a one-year deal.

He said they target to build a competitive squad and they are signing the players that the team's head coach Mbwana Makata and his assistant Renatus Shija recommended.

He further disclosed they have parted ways with twelve players with immediate effect, the club announced yesterday after a meeting.

John has said they have released the players such as Yusuph Abdul, Joseph Mapembe, Hamad Kipobile, Rajab Kibera, Joshua Soka and Aziz Gilla.

Others are Shabaan Moka, James Mendy, Ismail Makorosa, Moshi Mrisho, Mohamed Kilua and Ramadhan Mohamed.

He added they have released the players due to poor performance as their contracts with the club have run out.

He also disclosed they have also extended two-year contracts to thirteen players who are Emmanuel Mseja, Hussein Masalanga, Anderson Solomon, Hassan Kapona, Mbwana Kibacha and Rajab Seif.

Other players are Steven Mganda, Jamal Mtegeta, Deusdedity Kigawa, Santos Thomas, Anuary Jabir, Omary Kanyoro and Hamis Mcha.