East Africa: Let's Utilise New Study Findings On Short Rain Patterns in East Africa

A RECENT study published in Climate Dynamics suggests that seasonal rain patterns in East Africa could double by the end of this century. The study was conducted by The University of Texas at Austin.

It says that although study findings show long rain patterns are not changing, seasonal rain patterns are increasing - 'rainfall in November over East Africa will increase by about one-third by 2050 and double by 2100'.

According to Keny Cook, professor of the Jackson School of Geosciences' Department of Geological Sciences, "This research will allow people to plan ahead in East Africa. But future work will need to see how additional rainfall will be delivered because, if it is as intense as in the current observations and continues to impact agriculture, developing infrastructure will be important."

The findings attribute increased seasonal rain patterns to greenhouse gases that have attracted the attention of environmentalists not only in Tanzania and in other African countries, but also across the world.

As authors suggest, the study will enable East Africans and governments to plan well in advance what to grow and create food security.

Other studies have also warned of the expansion of desertification in sub-Saharan Africa, including Eastern Africa.

Desert locust swarms that have plagued some parts of Kenya, Uganda, Somalia and Ethiopia have rubbed salt in the wounds of these countries, not mentioning the coronavirus pandemic, which continues wreaking havoc on countries and governments across the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Climate Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government of Tanzania has been raising public awareness on climate change effects and mitigation efforts.

These include prohibiting environmental destruction such as overgrazing, destruction of water sources, the practice of monoculture, water and air pollution, bushfires and deforestation and adopting best agricultural practices respectively.

Yes, we can reduce the impact of climate change if all Tanzanians play their part to ensure our country remains ever green and utilise the resources we have well so that we are not overburdened by the effects of climate change.

We are supportive of government initiatives to plant trees and we particularly appeal to religious organisations to play an active role in this due to the fact that they are able to reach many people in the country.

Other institutions that we think can play a significant role in this are health facilities and schools, investors in various sectors of the economy and even individual people.

This is not forgetting clearing land and planting in time and utilise modern farming methods to boost crop yield and avoid postharvest loss - that is the degradation in both quantity and quality of food production from harvest to consumption, including food poisoning (aflatoxins).