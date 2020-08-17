South Sudan: Sudan Revolutionary Front Meet International Actors in Juba

Juba — Yesterday, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance leadership held meetings with international parties, including Chad, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about a Sudanese peace agreement. The alliance also met with Sudan's Minister of Defence.

The parties met in Juba, capital of South Sudan, within the framework of regional and international endeavours to support Sudan's ongoing peace process.

The SRF held talks in Juba with a high-level Chadian delegation led by Sheikh Ben Omar, Diplomatic Advisor to President Idris Déby. SRF's spokesperson Osama Saeed told reporters in the South Sudanese capital that the meeting covered ways in which Chad can support the peace process, "as it is a key partner in the process of bringing peace to Sudan".

The rebel leaders also met with a high-level delegation from the UAE, headed by Prof Khalid Saif Al Shamsi, who is in charge of the Sudan file. They discussed the role of the UAE in the Sudanese peace process. They also clarified the role of the UAE in participating in the implementation of the peace agreement.

The peace agreement is expected to be signed with the government of Sudan in the next few days, "which will assist in implementing peace in Sudan," according to the SRF.

A high-level delegation headed by Maj Gen Abbas Kamil, Head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, expressed unlimited support from Egypt for the peace process and Egypt's willingness to contribute to its success.

Security protocol

Maj Gen Yasin Ibrahim, Sudan's Minister of Defence and head of the government's security arrangements team, arrived in Juba yesterday to continue talks with the armed movements.

He said that the negotiations on the security arrangements are progressing well.

Dr Dieu Mathok, member of the South Sudanese mediation team, welcomed the Sudanese government delegation. He said that negotiations on all political protocols have been completed, leaving nothing but the security protocol.

"The arrival of the delegation indicates that the Sudanese peace negotiations are reaching their final stages, which will culminate in signing the comprehensive peace agreement."

About one month ago, Mathok announced the postponement of the signing of the final peace agreement by the government and the SRF. At the time, he said that the government and the SRF agreed on six major issues, only the security protocol remained to be discussed.

The SRF attributed the postponement of the signing of the peace agreement, which they call the "national pivotal issues paper", to the violent break-up of the sit-in in Fata Borno in North Darfur by militiamen.

FFC

On August 10 the SRF welcomed an invitation from the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to hold a conference in order to reform the coalition.

The rebel alliance confirmed that it is ready to receive a delegation of the FFC and affiliates in Juba, capital of South Sudan, "as soon as possible".

The SRF stated that it sees the upcoming peace agreement as "a great opportunity to address the problems of Sudan during the three-year transitional period, to strengthen the partnership between all forces of the revolution, and to build a healthy partnership between civilians and the military". The statement stressed the need for both sides to respect boundaries, and realise each other's importance.

