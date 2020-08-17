Tanzania: Measures to Uplift Teachers Bank Afoot

BANKING on their huge number among public civil servants in the country, teachers' leaders and the management of Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc have launched a campaign that calls for teachers and the general public in general to use services of the financial institution.

Speaking during the meeting that attracted shareholders over the weekend, Mwalimu Commercial Bank Chief Executive Officer Richard Makungwa said the bank has strengthened its soft and hard infrastructure to easily reach a broader public across the country.

He said although the bank has only two branches in Dar es Salaam plans are underway to open the third branch in the capital city of Dodoma before the end of this year.

According to Mr Makungwa, the bank has introduced Mwalimu Mobile, including coming up with 90 bank agents who are now available across the country.

He said financial services through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are available across the country via Umoja Switch.

Mr Makungwa added that Mwalimu Commercial Bank customers have extra advantage of making deposits through TBP branches which are scattered across the country.

Plans are also underway to introduce Visa Card before the end of this year.

He said the bank will create a favourable environment to enable teachers to access insurance services as the bank also serves as an insurance agent.

Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) Secretary General Deus Seif said given the large number of teachers in the country, Mwalimu Commercial Bank could now be among the major financial institutions in the country.

"I call upon teachers to use services offered by our bank. This is the only way to uplift it," Mr Seif said.

According to Mr Seif, when Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc started its operations in January 2015, there were not less than 217,000 teachers in the government payroll, meaning that "if all teachers had opened accounts with this bank it would possibly now be among the major banks in the country."

Tanzania Teachers' Union (TTU) President Leah Ulaya called upon teachers across the country to value their bank.

Board Chair Mr Herman Kessy expressed optimism for the bright future of the bank given its huge number of shareholders (teachers) who are now over 200,000.