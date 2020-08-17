Sudan: Satti Meets U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Washington, Ambassador, Nur Edeen Satti met, Thursday, at the premises of the US State Department, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, in the presence of the Deputy Head of Sudan Mission in Washington, Amira Agrab, the Deputy Assistant of Secretary of State, Makela James and the US Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Ambassador, Donald Booth.

The US Assistant Secretary of State congratulated, Ambassador Satti for assuming office, adding that his country is intending to hold big celebration when Susan's name lifted from the terrorist list.

Ambassador Satti thanked the US government, feferring to the development of relations linking the two countries.