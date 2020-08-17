Sudan: Cabinet Congratulates Army

14 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, on Friday, congratulated the Army on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of its foundation which coincides, August.14.

The cabinet in statement issued, Friday, congratulated the Army Commander-in-Chief, the officers, the non-commissioned officers and the soldiers on the occasion.

"The task of building professional army represents one of the duties of the transitional period which included in the Constitutional Document" the statement explained.

The statement indicated that all the Sudanese people support the army which defends the home land and the democratic system in the country.

