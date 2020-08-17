Sudan: Sila Kiir Meets Government Negotiators

14 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the South Sudan State, Genera, Silva Kiir Mayardit , on Friday, met the government negotiation delegation chaired by the Minister of Defense, General, Yassin Ibrahim in the presence of the Southern Mediation Team led by the Advisor of President for Security Affairs, Tot Galwak.

General, Ibrahim said in press statements following the meeting that he conveyed greetings and appreciation of the Head and Members of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister to President Silva Kiir for sponsoring Sudan's peace negotiations.

He underlined that President Salva Kiir urged the negotiators to speed up the completion of the negotiation process, expressing the readiness f the government delegation to complete the fle which is considered base for reaching a just and comprehensive peace in Sudan.

He revealed that a number understanding was reached with Darfur Track on the security arrangements during the session which held, Thursday, in the presence of the Southern Mediation.

Meanwhile, the member of the Southern Mediation, Dr. Dhio Mattuk said he and the government delegation briefed Salva Kiir on the progress of the negotiations on the security arrangements file, referring to the keenness of the mediation to complete the issue during the coming days prior to signing the comprehensive peace agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.