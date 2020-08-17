Gambia: NRA Boss Rebuts Claims Made By Kumbija Ward Councillor Regarding Kumbija Culvert

14 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The Managing Director of the National Road Authority (NRA) has denied the comments made by the Kumbija ward councillor that the Kumbija Bridge has collapsed.

The article was published on the Foroyaa Newspaper on Tuesday, 11th August 2020.

Senghore, the Managing Director of the roads authority said, contrary to what the councillor told Foroyaa, the bridge hasn't collapsed. The head of NRA said the culvert is still standing and functional.

On the 30th June 2020 an accident occurred at the culvert which claimed the life of a woman, but for the councillor, it was as a result of the poor construction of the culvert.

He said of recent, there were heavy downpours which caused the over-topping of the culvert structure and severe erosion of the embankments.

"As at now, plans are underway to reinforce the embankments to the culvert which were severely eroded by the storm water and also increase the capacity of the drainage system at the location by building additional channels," Senghore told Foroyaa.

Senghore vehemently dismissed the claim that life was lost due to the poor construction of the culvert.

Councillor Yuba Jawara alleged that the culvert was poorly constructed and is affecting the villagers from accessing their farms. The ward councillor alleged that the total budget of the project is eleven million dalasi, but the contractors ended up spending only five million dalasis. Councillor Jawara called for an investigation into the matter because the culvert began having cracks in a period of not more than six months.

Mr Senghore in his response informed this paper that the cost of eleven million dalasi mentioned as the cost of the culvert is erroneous.

"The actual cost of the culvert including the embankments is less than five million dalasi," Senghore said.

Senghore explained that the reason why the NRA intervened to build a 3-cell culvert at Kumbija was due to the fact that Kumbija and other villages beyond were naturally separated from Basse by a stream, which has made accessibility very difficult for communities on both sides of the banks of the stream for many years.

Senghore maintained that the only access to the village of Kumbija and beyond from Basse was through a very long diversion via Sabi.

"The construction of the access (bridge) through this area has significantly improved accessibility and the overall livelihood of the communities it serves on a daily basis," Senghore said.

The Managing Director said the NRA regrets the loss of life that has occurred at the site.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.