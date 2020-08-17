Gambia Registers 7 New Covid-19 Deaths Bringing the Total Number of Deaths to 50

The Gambia has on Friday 14th August 2020 recorded seven (7) new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to fifty (50).

The Samples from the seven (7) deaths were collected posthumously and the median age of the new fatalities is 60 years.

On the same day, sixty-seven (67) new cases were registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in The Gambia to one thousand six hundred and twenty-three (1,623).

About 85% of the newly confirmed cases are residents of Western Health Region one (West Coast Region).

The Gambia currently has three hundred and ninety-six (396) people in quarantine, one thousand two hundred and sixty-nine (1,269) active cases, fifty (50) deaths and one hundred and fifty-nine (159) probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and thirty-nine (139) new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL).

Of these, Njai said twenty-one (21) new tests returned in determinant and sixty-eight (68) tests were positive for COVID-19.

"Thirty-seven (37) new discharges effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to three hundred and four (304)," he said.

Director Njai said 16 of the 18 Gambian students, who recently evaded quarantine upon their return from Saudi Arabia, have voluntarily reported to the quarantine centres.

"Forty-four (44) persons were newly taken into quarantine and two (2) new discharges were made," he noted.