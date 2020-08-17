Gambia Registers 7 New Covid-19 Deaths Bringing the Total Number of Deaths to 50

14 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Friday 14th August 2020 recorded seven (7) new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to fifty (50).

The Samples from the seven (7) deaths were collected posthumously and the median age of the new fatalities is 60 years.

On the same day, sixty-seven (67) new cases were registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in The Gambia to one thousand six hundred and twenty-three (1,623).

About 85% of the newly confirmed cases are residents of Western Health Region one (West Coast Region).

The Gambia currently has three hundred and ninety-six (396) people in quarantine, one thousand two hundred and sixty-nine (1,269) active cases, fifty (50) deaths and one hundred and fifty-nine (159) probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and thirty-nine (139) new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL).

Of these, Njai said twenty-one (21) new tests returned in determinant and sixty-eight (68) tests were positive for COVID-19.

"Thirty-seven (37) new discharges effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to three hundred and four (304)," he said.

Director Njai said 16 of the 18 Gambian students, who recently evaded quarantine upon their return from Saudi Arabia, have voluntarily reported to the quarantine centres.

"Forty-four (44) persons were newly taken into quarantine and two (2) new discharges were made," he noted.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.